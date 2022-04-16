Mumbai: Time and again, Indian Premier League has provided a platform to youngsters to compete against the best in the world and take their own game to the next level. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardk Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy among others are products of the IPL. While many cricketers have already impressed in 2022 IPL, ex-Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif reckons SRH pacer Umran Malik has the pace to trouble the best in the world. Latif has pitched for Malik’s inclusion in the Indian team after the IPL.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sara Tendulkar Comments on Mumbai Indians Post Hinting Brother Arjun's Debut vs Lucknow Super Giants

"After the IPL, they will start preparing for the international matches again. We have an Asia Cup and then the World Cup. They will have to try him out in one of them. On the bouncy pitches of Australia, he can easily take out the Asian batters, whether they're from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, or whoever India plays. Maybe the Aussies could play him," Latif said on his official YouTube channel.