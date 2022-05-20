Mumbai: With the brilliant eight-wicket win on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium over Gujarat, Bangalore have managed to keep their hopes of playoffs alive. While the chances are less, Faf du Plessis has admitted he is banking on Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to come good against Delhi Capitals.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

"You always want to finish strongly. A few inconsistent performances have put us in this situation. I am banking on Rohit to come good," Faf said at the post-match presentation.

Claiming that Virat Kohli is putting in the hard yards, Faf revealed that he likes to play the role of pumping up the ex-RCB captain.

“Throughout the season we haven’t done as much as have liked. But you still need to back these big players. Virat had been putting in the hard yards in the nets. I play the role with him and get him pumped up. He has got so much emotion and he pulls you through,” Faf said on Kohli.

Chasing 169, Kohli (73 off 54) and captain Fa du Plessis (44 off 38) shared a match-winning 115-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) went ballistic to ensure the team got home in 18.4 overs.

By virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 62 not out; Josh Hazzlewood 2/39). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 170 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 73; Glenn Maxwell 40 not out; Rashid Khan 2/32).