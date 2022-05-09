Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore won their first-ever game wearing the green jersey on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium. It was all to easy for RCB as they beat SRH by 67 runs to take a step closer to the play-off. Following the win, captain Faf du Plessis admitted contemplating ‘retiring out’ to get in-form Dinesh Karthik. Faf said he was actually trying to get out to ensure Karthik comes in early.Also Read - Chennai Super Kings Qualification Scenario: How Can MS Dhoni-Led CSK Still Qualify For IPL 2022 Playoffs?

"To be honest, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired, to get DK in. We were even contemplating – myself 'retiring out'. And then, we lost that wicket," Faf said at the post-match presentation after the win.

Karthik hit a breathtaking eight-ball 30* to power RCB to 192 for three.

Calling the wicket ‘tricky’, Faf hailed Karthik for taking the bowlers apart in the backend.

“DK is in such good form. It was a tricky wicket. A lot of guys, their first few balls, they struggled. Lucky for us, there was a drop catch of DK and he just took them apart,” he added.

The star of the show with the ball for RCB was Wanindu Hasaranga. The Lankan wrist-spinner picked up five for 18 and was awarded the man of the match for his efforts.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18).