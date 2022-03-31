Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reckons wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni in terms of his ice cool attitude in pressure situations. Karthik (14 off 7) played a little cameo to bail Bangalore out of trouble waters in their three-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs KKR, Match 6: Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Top Spot; Faf du Plessis Has Orange Cap, Wanindu Hasaranga With Purple Cap

"In an ideal world, we would've liked to have won more convincingly but a win is a win. DK's experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren't never really too far away. DK is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool," said Du Plessis after the match.

Talking about the match, the Bangalore captain said that he is happy with the win and praised KKR for their good bowling to take the match to the last over.

“Very happy (with the win). Close small margins game are very important at the start. Chasing a small score, we just tried to be positive and not leave it late but very good bowling from their (Kolkata) seamers,” observed du Plessis.

“The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce. Two three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130. We would like to be more convincing. Just the experience. The runs were never a problem. We just needed to have wickets in hand,” added du Plessis.

“I rely on other people for help. We have great people in the camp. There is good communication in the group. The guys have been great. They have been supportive. They are coming to me with ideas,” the 37-year-old concluded.