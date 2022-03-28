Mumbai: It was heartbreak for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who despite posting a mammoth 205 for two versus Punjab Kings on Sunday, ended up on the losing side. Faf Du Plessis, who led RCB for the first time, said dropping a player of Odean Smith’s calibre can hurt. Odean Smith was on 10 when he was given a lifeline. And after that, he did not take long to finish the game. Smith hit a eight-ball 25* to take Punjab over the line. His short stay featured three sixes and a couple of boundaries.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After PBKS vs RCB, Match 3: DC on Top; Faf du Plessis Has Orange Cap, Kuldeep Yadav Gets Purple Cap

Smith smashed three sixes and a four off Mohammed Siraj in the 18th over to accumulate 25 runs and bring down the equation to 11 from the final two overs.

"The catches towards the end.. Odean Smith 25 off off 8 balls.. I think we probably dropped him on 10. After that we are looking at some tailenders coming in. The cliche of catches win watches. But you know what Odean Smith can do to you. So you got to hold on to those chances," Faf said after the loss.

Odean Smith bagged the man of the match for his finish.

“We were stressing on having a good start. We just needed to have that belief. Didn’t go so well with the bowling. I need to work on a few things. Batting was good as I helped my team to win. It was all about execution and I couldn’t and that’s why it went haywire. Punjab hasn’t won the title so far but we need to have the belief. We watched ’14 peaks’, 13 remain for us,” Smith said after the win.