Mumbai: Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India has a few concerns and one of them is the form of Virat Kohli, The ex-RCB captain is regarded as one of the best white-ball batters in the world, but his form in the ongoing season of the IPL is concerning. Following Kohli's (20 off 14 balls) failure against Punjab Kings on Friday, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis suggested Kohli to work hard and stay positive. He also stated that Kohli is looking at the lighter side of things as to how he is getting out in all possible way.

"He (Kohli) is seeing the lighter side of it, every single way that you can possibly get out, is happening to him. That's how the game works. All you can do is to keep trying hard, work hard and stay positive. He played some good shots tonight, obviously would want him to carry on. Bad patches happen to all of us, he's taken it in the right note," Faf du Plessis said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings buried Royal Challengers Bangalore under a deluge of runs as they kept their play-off hopes alive with 54-run victory, riding on superb half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

Earlier, Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) propelled Punjab Kings to 209 for 9 in a must-win game and the scoreboard was always going to be telling as RCB were restricted to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Pitidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21)