IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Two debutants for Punjab Kings, Vaibhav Arora and Jitesh Sharma stole the show in their win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. In a post-match interaction between Arora and Sharma, uploaded on the IPL website, both the players looked at ease and seemed to be enjoying each other's success.

PBKS wicket-keeper Jitesh was picked up by Punjab because of his ability to hit big sixes and the 28-year-old showed exactly why he had that reputation in domestic cricket.

When being asked about the same by Vaibhav, the Vidarbha cricketer said, "This is because of hard work. Also because of the camp, we had for practice. I was following my instincts and the result is there to see."

On the other hand, the 24-year-old fast bowler who also made his debut in the IPL along with Jitesh was also one of the top performers with the ball in hand against CSK. When being asked about how it felt to play his debut match, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler said, “There was a bit of pressure because it was my debut match but there was this belief that I have done it before and when it came down to executing it, I did that.”

Sharma was spot on in taking the review against former CSK skipper MS Dhoni when nobody in the team had even appealed for the caught behind down the leg-side. Talking about the incident, the PBKS wicket-keeper said, “I knew that sound was of wood. So I relied on my instincts and went running straight to Mayank (bhai) and told him to take the review.”

The review left Vaibhav mighty impressed and he could not help but acknowledge the fact that it was a brilliant review.

“Fan ban gaya tera. Woh jo tune review liya aur wo out nikla. (I became your fan today. You took the review and it turned out to be out,” Vaibhav told Jitesh while talking about the incident.