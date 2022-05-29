After two months of intense action, the IPL 2022 will finally see a winner. Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2022 title. Both teams have had a top run in the tournament so far. Gujarat won 10 of their 14 games to storm into Qualifier 1 of the T20 extravaganza, where they beat RR to book a berth in the summit clash. RR too was exceptional and won nine of their 14 games. A win against RCB in the Eliminator took them to their second IPL final.Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Date, Time, Guest List, Venue & Live Streaming Details

Ahead of the final, a closing ceremony will also be organized which will see several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman, attend the event. Notably, this is the first instance in three years that a closing ceremony is being organized in the tournament. In 2020, BCCI scrapped the ceremony after the Pulwama attack while COVID-19 forced organizers to skip the star-studded event in the following seasons. Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Take on Rajasthan Royals in Final Showdown

Meanwhile, as per reports, Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in the Stadium for the summit clash. For the same, around 60,000 security personnel have been deployed around the Narendra Modi Stadium. Along with Shah, PM Modi could also grace the event. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, secretary Jay Shah, and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, among others, will also be present. Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Closing Ceremony Starts Shortly

Indian PM Narendra Modi is set to attend the IPL 2022 Final tonight. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, a section of the fans was not amused by Amit Shah and PM Modi’s presence at the Stadium. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.

Politics going in cricket ,we have seen this in 2017-21 era — time square (@time__square) May 28, 2022

Now BCCI is all about BJP

Even I m a supporter of BJP but jabsa ya Dada or uska chala Jay Shah aya hai sirf politics hi ho raha hai either in selection or scheduling — Mannu Anand (@anand990560) May 28, 2022

Badhiya Super Over wala script likhna one sided match nahi hona chahiye. pic.twitter.com/bTjabU6yCn — Ankit (@ankitd_4) May 28, 2022

Shahs have destroyed both cricket and politics in this country. — ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ (@MohitRohitian) May 28, 2022

Shah, ganguly and other administrators are there attending today’s final match in MCA — Starlord | IPL Era (@NotTheDarkBlade) May 28, 2022

My auto driver just randomly started talking about today’s ipl final n that Modi n Shah is also coming to watch it…. and now has been asking me to give my vote to him only idk If I’ll reach home — virgin bf (@IgaSwiatekEra) May 29, 2022