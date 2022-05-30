Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Sunday witnessed a new record attendance for a cricket match, attracting a crowd of 104,859. According to the organisers, the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has 132,000-seating capacity, was nearly full for the season finale of the popular Twenty20 tournament.Also Read - Highlights | GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By 7 Wickets to Clinch Maiden IPL Title

The Ahmedabad stadium has been working empty or at half capacity during the coronavirus pandemic after it opened in 2020 to a packed mega rally of former US president Donald Trump.

To recall, the largest crowd in one-day matches was previously listed as 100,000 in Kolkata in the 1990s and early 2000 but the highest official figure for a limited-overs match was the 87,812 people at the 1992 50-over World Cup final between Pakistan and England in Melbourne.

India’s cricket board allowed 100 percent seating for the four play-offs this season after stadiums worked at half capacity in the IPL league phase due to Covid restrictions.