Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final, Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans was the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 final by winning the Qualifier 1 against Rajasthan Royals. They will again be taking on the same opponent in the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here's is a look at Gujarat Titans' journey to the final of IPL 2022.
Gujarat Titans Journey To IPL 2022 Final:
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 4th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 5 wickets
- Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 10th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune – GT won by 14 runs
- Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 16th Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 6 wickets
- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 21st Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai – SRH won by 8 wickets
- Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 24th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 37 runs
- Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 29th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune – GT won by 3 wickets
- Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 35th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 8 runs
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, 40th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 5 wickets
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 43rd Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 6 wickets
- Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, 48th Match, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai – PBKS won by 8 wickets
- Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 51st Match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – MI won by 5 runs
- Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 57th Match, MCA Stadium, Pune – GT won by 62 runs
- Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 62nd Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – GT won by 7 wickets
- Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 67th Match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – RCB won by 8 wickets
- Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Qualifier 1, Eden Gardens, Kolkata – GT won by 7 wkts