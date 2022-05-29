Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 Final: The IPL Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals kicked off with all the fanfare in presence of hugely popular stars from all walks of life. Bollywood super star Akshay Kumar was also present at the stadium and was seen waving at fans during the IPL final 2022. Some other notable stars present to grace the big occassion was Ranveer Singh and famous Indian film composer AR Rahman.Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Jos Buttler Departs; Gujarat Titans Dominate

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. This might just work in favour of Gujarat Titans, given the kind of record they have while chasing in IPL 2022. The Titans have so far won seven out of eight times while chasing in this edition of IPL 2022.

All the seven wins for Gujarat Titans have come off the last over of the match and that would mean we have an absolute thriller on our hands. The pitch looks a good one to bat and it is expected to be a high scoring match. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, would be looking to make full use of the conditions first up and post a huge total to make things difficult for Gujarat Titans.

The match is being at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it is a full house at the stadium with not a single empty seat.