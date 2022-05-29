Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final, Ahmedabad: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will start as the favourite against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday but the Sanju Samson-led would fancy their chances of winning their second IPL title after winning the inaugural season in 2008.Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Date, Time, Guest List, Venue & Live Streaming Details

Some of the key stats of the Indian Premier League are heavily in favour of Rajasthan Royals but Gujarat Titans would know that they have the ammunition to tilt the match in their favour. With David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks along with Hardik Pandya, the Titans would like to believe that if they play according to their potential, there is no reason why they can’t finish their first season as the winner of IPL 2022. Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Take on Rajasthan Royals in Final Showdown

Some key stats ahead of the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals:

Gujarat Titans have hit the least amount of sixes in IPL 2022 while their opponent Rajasthan Royals have hit the most number of sixes this season.

For Gujarat Titans to win the title, they will have to do what no one else has done apart from five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai-based franchise is the only team in the IPL to have won the title after finishing at the top of the table in 2011. Gujarat Titans ended the league phase of IPL 2022 at the top of the table with 20 points.

Chasing in the all-important final might just work in favour of Gujarat Titans. So far, the Hardik Pandya-led side have won seven out of eight times while chasing in this season. Also an add on for all the fans, every time the Titans have chased, it has gone to the last over. Makes it icing in the cake for all the viewers for a thrilling finsh to end the tournament.

The match will start at 8 pm (IST) with a reserve day in place for the final, in case weather plays its part. Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Closing Ceremony Starts Shortly