Mumbai: It was a moment of history for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the team won their first ever Eliminator in the IPL. Their 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ensured them a place in the qualifier against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Bangalore’s journey till now has been nothing short of a fairytale as they are just 2 victories away from the clinching the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022: LSG Skipper KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir Post Match Picture Is Already A Hit On Internet | See Posts

From AB de Villiers to Harbhajan Singh, here’s how cricket fraternity congratulated RCB on their thriller win. See tweets here: Also Read - IPL 2022: LSG Skipper KL Rahul Blames Sloppy Fielding For 14-Run Loss Against RCB

RCB RCB RCB!!!!!🎉 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 25, 2022

Also Read - Highlights | LSG vs RCB Score, Playoffs Eliminator, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 14 Runs

What a nerve-wrecking game this was @RCBTweets 🔥 Congratulations 🎉 What nerves @HarshalPatel23 Brilliantly bowled in death 👏 #RCBvLSG #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 25, 2022

If I had to make a movie on a team at this #TATAIPL , it would be #RCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 25, 2022

Rajat Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore within a sniffing distance of title clash after out-batting Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

RCB will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans’ opposition for Sunday’s final

Courtesy Patidar’s 54-ball-112 not out which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes, RCB literally knocked the stuffing out of LSG attack, piling an imposing 207 for 4 in 20 overs.