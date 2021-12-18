Mumbai: Ex-cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday confirmed that he has been appointed as the mentor for new IPL franchise Lucknow for the upcoming season. Gambhir thanked the yet-to-be-named franchise in a statement issued by him.Also Read - Lucknow or Ahmedabad? Two Teams Who Would Benefit Signing Yuzvendra Chahal Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

“Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup. Also Read - Will Ravichandran Ashwin Join CSK? Spinner's Response Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction is Pure Gold

“The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24×7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” Gambhir said in a statement. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan to Shaheen Afridi; Pakistan Cricketers Who Could Have Broken The Bank at IPL Auction

The two-time IPL champion is one of the top run-getters in the history of the league. He has amassed 4217 runs IN 154 games at 31.23 with 36 fifties to finish as the 10th-most successful batter.