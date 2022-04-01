Mumbai: It was another bad day in the office for Chennai Super Kings as they lost to Lucknow Super Kings on Thursday in a high-scoring thriller at the Brabourne stadium. With the loss, Lucknow- who are making their IPL debut – have registered their first win. After the game, it was heartwarming to see Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir greet ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni. The two had a long conversation just ahead of the post-match presentation.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After LSG vs CSK, Match 7: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis Retains Orange Cap, Wanindu Hasaranga Retains Purple Cap

Initially, Dhoni was chatting with Lucknow pacer Avesh Khan and that is when Gambhir pulled Dhoni aside to have a word with him. The video of the meeting surfaced on the internet and has since gone viral. Also Read - IPL 2022: Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni Late Strikes Help LSG Beat CSK By 6 Wickets

Gambhir also took to social media and posted a picture with Dhoni. He captioned it as, “It was nice catching up with the skipper.”

Gambhir was a part of the 2011 World Cup side that lifted the crown under the leadership of Dhoni. Gambhir was one of the key members of the squad and he was the star in the final against Sri Lanka.

In the past, there have been several rumours about rift between the two. And hence, it was even more important for fans to see the duo happy in each others company.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in the history of the IPL that CSK has lost their opening two games.