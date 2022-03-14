Mumbai: With IPL 2022 less than a fortnight away, franchises may face problems in the early phase of the tournament as they could miss their top international stars. With a number of international fixtures scheduled, the boards of the respective countries may not allow their players to play franchise cricket.Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Awaiting Fitness Clearances; Problems For MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Here are the three international series that may disrupt the availability of overseas stars.

West Indies vs England – England is currently competing in a Test series against West Indies. The last match of the series will be played on 28th March.

England is currently competing in a Test series against West Indies. The last match of the series will be played on Pakistan vs Australia – Australia and Pakistan are currently playing a Test series, which will be followed by three ODIs and one T20I. The Test series will end on 25th March, whereas the tour will be over on 5th April.

Australia and Pakistan are currently playing a Test series, which will be followed by three ODIs and one T20I. The Test series will end on whereas the tour will be over on South Africa vs Bangladesh – South Africa will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. This ODI series will end on 23rd March, whereas the Test series will end on 12th April.

Top Overseas Players Who Could Miss First Week of IPL: Dwaine Pretorius, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Aiden Markram, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje (injury), Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Behrendorff, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede stadium.