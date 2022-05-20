Mumbai: Following the massive eight-wicket win on Thursday against table-toppers Gujarat at Wankhede, Bangalore star Glenn Maxwell revealed his gameplan after the match. Maxwell, who scored 40 off 18 balls, said his role was to take the pressure of Virat Kohli and keep the momentum going.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

"I didn't want to soak up any time. If I can get the first couple away, try and put some pressure on them, take pressure off Virat at the other end, we keep the momentum going. I could have gotten out first ball, wouldn't have mattered, but if I had soaked up a few dots, it would have given them some momentum back.

Meanwhile, Kohli (73 off 54) and captain Fa du Plessis (44 off 38) shared a match-winning 115-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) went ballistic to ensure the team got home in 18.4 overs.

By virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.