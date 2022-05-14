Mumbai: Over the years, IPL has given a platform to unheralded talent to shine. Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are some of the best products of the IPL. This year Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik is making the headlines for his pace.Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Emulates Harpreet Brar's Celebration After Punjab Beat Bangalore; See Viral PIC

The J&K-born cricketer has clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph consistently and has the fastest ball of the tournament to his name. Impressed by his pace, ex-Australian legend Glenn McGrath reckons Malik can make it into any team in the world if he can combine control with that sheer pace.

"Sheer pace is important but Umran Malik has to be prepared to put the work in to get that control and if he can combine control with that sheer pace then he'll get into any team in the world," McGrath told Sportstar.

Claiming that Malik’s real test would be to see how he performs in the next couple of seasons, McGrath suggested that he should keep himself strong because his body will take a lot of stress.

“It’s about doing well in the second season and third season, once the batters get to know your bowling. When you are bowling 150 kmph-plus, that’s a lot of stress on the body and if you don’t put the work off the field to keep yourself strong, sooner or later you are going to break. When you are sitting and watching from the sidelines and they’re not picking you anymore, it’s not much fun,” McGrath added.