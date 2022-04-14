Mumbai: Former England spinner Graeme Swann and former opening batter Nick Knight reserved high praise for Rajasthan Royals as both of them mutually agreed to the fact that the Sanju Samson-led is possibly the most complete side with all bases covered in the ongoing season of IPL 2022. With three wins in four games this season, the Royals are currently at the top of the table and look to be the side to beat in the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022, RR vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, Match 24: Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar Depart Quickly; GT in Spot of Bother

"Rajasthan Royals are playing very good cricket at the moment. They look five times better than they were last year. They've done very well at the auction (to put together a strong side)," Swann said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Former England cricketer Nick Knight opined Rajasthan Royals to be a very strong side as they have got all the resources to produce a clinical show in the IPL 2022.

“Rajasthan Royals have got most of their bases covered. I love the way they start with the new ball. I love the way they can start with a bang with Jos Buttler at the top. They’ve got the spin option in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Then there’s (Shimron) Hetmyer, the finisher. So, I think they’ve got the resources (to produce a clinical show),” Knight said.

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Gujarat Titans in the 24th match of the IPL scheduled to be played today (Thursday) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya are currently placed in the fifth spot in the points table.

(With Agency Inputs)