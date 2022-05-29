Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was at his best against Rajasthan Royals, as the all rounder picked up 3 crucial scalps (Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer) in his 4-over spell. He even bowled at great speed putting rest to all the speculations that he is unfit. He was supported brilliantly by Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore who picked 3 wickets collectively and were economical as well.Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Matthew Wade Perishes; Gill-Pandya Key in Run-Chase For Gujarat

Pandya finished his spell with (3 wickets for 17 runs) and the twitter went into frenzy cheering the resurgance of the all rounder. Check some reactions here: Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final BUZZ, GT vs RR: Mid-Innings Light Show at Venue is a Sight to Behold - WATCH

That spell from #HardikPandya is simply unreal . I don’t think he bowled a over last 2 IPL’s but to do it this time is simply amazing ! #GTvsRR — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) May 29, 2022

Also Read - GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Taken To Cleaners On Twitter By Fans For Tactical Blunder

Hardik Pandya – the best all-rounder from India in limited overs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2022

What a spell by captain Hardik Pandya: 4-0-17-3. – A blockbuster season for Hardik the All Rounder, India missed this Hardik badly in the past. pic.twitter.com/LIuKGBrGU6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2022

How did MI not retain this don Hardik Pandya man… Captain + batsman + gun fielder + bowler…. I mean they are not rookie franchises but the champion franchise lets this don go away… Should have given whatever he asked kept him for good. — Sai (@akakrcb6) May 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya’s bowling figures of 3/17 today is his best ever bowling figures in IPL. What an occasion to do it!#RRvGT #IPLFinals — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 29, 2022

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday. While this is Rajasthan’s second final of the tournament after winning the inaugural edition in 2008, Gujarat are making their first appearance in the title clash in their IPL debut season.