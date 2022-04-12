Mumbai: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was hit on the helmet by a fierce bouncer from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik on Monday and that woke the former up. After the loss, Hardik broke silence on his battle with Umran. Hardik, who hit a valuable fifty under the circumstances, revealed the idea was not to allow the bowler to settle down.Also Read - IPL 2022: Maheesh Theekshana Confesses His Love For CSK And MS Dhoni, Reckons 'he Can do Anything'

"With all due respect I can't let a young gun get away with something right? The IPL is tough so it kind of woke me up and it felt nice after that," Pandya said at the post-match presentation after GT lost the match by eight wickets.

Hardik also reckoned they were 7-10 runs short and that hurt them in the end. Pandya added: "I think batting-wise, maybe we were 7-10 runs short. Those 10 runs would have made a difference in the end. We had a good start with the ball but those two overs in the Powerplay brought them back into the game."

After the bowlers conceded 44 runs and took three wickets in the last five overs to restrict Gujarat to 162/7, Kane Williamson led the chase with patience and precision while making 57 off 46 balls, laced with two fours and four sixes. He found support from Abhishek Sharma (42) and Nicholas Pooran doing the finishing job with an unbeaten 34.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 162/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2/34, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42; Hardik Pandya 1/27, Rashid Khan 1/28)

With three wins in four games, the Titans find themselves in the fifth spot, while Hyderabad – with two wins in four games – are in the eighth place.