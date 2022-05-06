Mumbai: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya shares great camaraderie with Mumbai Indians veteran all rounder Kieron Pollard. Both these players have been part of some incredible partnerships over the years for MI. Ahead of GT vs MI, on Friday, Pandya shared a heartfelt message for the West Indian player. He also added that he wishes Pollard to play for Gujarat next year.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: GT Look To Seal Playoff Spot Against MI

"I wish Polly (Pollard) to have the best day for him, but we win. I kind of messaged him few days as well that hope you're okay and hope you're doing well. I said we kind of miss you here. In a joking way, I said 'You never know, you might come to us next year!' It's my wish but I know it's never going to happen."

"My cap in 2015, it was very important for me. Those two man of the matches were important as the last seven games, for us it was a knockout. I kind of got my first glimpse of success and fame in that game where I scored some three sixes. I think we needed two overs, 32 or something, and we won with three-four balls to spare."

The 28-year all-rounder from Baroda also accepted that winning the IPL four times is something that will always remain special to him. He added:

“We have created a lot of memories with Gujarat this season, but before that, winning four times will always be special. I find myself very blessed for that opportunity and experience to win four times.”