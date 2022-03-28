IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Wankhede: Gujarat Lions fast bowler Mohammed Shami got rid of Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul with an absolute peach of a delivery in the very first ball of his over and the match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This was perhaps the best ball of the tournament so far although it is still early days in the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022, GT vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 4: Mohammed Shami Hurt Lucknow Super Giants With Quick Wickets

Pitched in the off-stump channel, the ball seemed to have just moved a bit off the seam before taking the edge of the bat. The umpire surprisingly enough gave the decision in favour of the batter but Gujarat Lions captain Hardik Pandya didn't have any doubt in his mind that it had brushed the bat before going to the keeper.

After consulting the wicket-keeper Matthew Wade, Pandya went for the review and the replays showed that the ball had taken the edge before going to the keeper. The on-field decision was reversed and Rahul was on his way back to the dressing room.

Gujarat Titans could not have asked for a better start with the ball after winning the toss and opting to field first.

“We are going to bowl. First game we want to see how exactly the wickets are playing and keeping the dew factor as well. We wanted to see, assess and go through from there. It is always special to play in Wankhede because I have had some amazing memories here. It is a different role, different team but the feeling is same. We want to win here and let’s see how it goes. We are going to give all the guys full freedom to express themselves. Lockie, Wade, Rashid and Miller are the four foreigner players,” said Pandya after winning the toss.