Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final: The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) created history on Sunday as it became the most attended cricket match in the history of the game. A total of 1,04,859 fans attended the final match between GT and RR at tye Narendra Modi Stadium, which is also the largest cricket ground in the world.Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | IPL Final BUZZ, GT vs RR: Twitter Into Overdrive After Gujarat Win IPL 2022; Memes, GIFs Follow

The total capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium is 1,32,000 at the moment after it was reconstructed only recently. The second Qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore also saw a huge crowd. Also Read - GT vs RR LIVE Pictures Final Match IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Win IPL 2022, Beat Rajasthan Royals By 7 Wickets- Check Latest Photos