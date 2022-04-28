IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | New Delhi: The result of the match may not have been in the favour of Sunrisers Hyderabad but Umran Malik was a sight to behold in the clash, on April 27. Malik took all the five wickets taken by SRH against GT in the match. His five-wicket haul made the calls for him to be included in the Indian national cricket team, louder. After Indian National Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted last week, “We need him in India colours ASAP”, P Chidambaram has also joined in.Also Read - Umran Malik Clocks 153 kmph in IPL 2022 vs GT, Same Day 20 Years Ago Shoaib Akhtar Broke 160kmph Barrier First Time | Video

He tweeted, "The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team." In the same thread, he added, "The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today's performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL"

The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold After today’s performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 27, 2022

Malik was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ for his performance at Wankhede Stadium.

GT on top of the table

With the win, Gujarat Titans have reclaimed the top position in the points table. Backed by the thunderous performances of Abhishek Sharma (65) and Aiden Markram (56), SRH had given a target of 196 runs in 20 overs.

In the last-ball thriller, Wriddhiman Saha’s half-century (68) and Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 40 drove GT across the victory line. Apart from Umran Malik, GT’s Mohammed Shami also bowled impressively, taking 3 wickets in 4 overs.