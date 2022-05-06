Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match 51 Live Streaming

Mumbai: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to plug the holes in their top-order and seal a place in the play-offs by returning to winning ways against an already out-of-contention Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

GT got a timely wake-up call in an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last match, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

An inconsistent batting department, especially top-order has been GT's thorn in the flesh throughout the tournament so far and it's time the IPL newcomers fix the issue going into the business end of the league.

Despite the loss, GT are sitting pretty at the top of the 10-team standings with 16 points from 10 games and a win on Friday would make them the first team to cement their spot in the play-offs.

Young Shubman Gill has failed to live up to expectations at the top, while veteran Wriddhiman Saha, who was a great replacement for struggling Matthew Wade, got a start before fizzling out..

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of GT vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The GT vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 6 Friday.

Where is the GT vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The GT vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the GT vs MI Indian Premier League 2022?

The GT vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

GT vs MI Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya.