Mumbai: The speed gun radar will be functioning overtime when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet its match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Wednesday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Any Advice To Virat Kohli? RR Star Riyan Parag's Reply To Tweet Is Winning Hearts | See Tweet

The IPL newcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table. Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in its campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind a sweet revenge for that defeat. Also Read - Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Getting Dropped From India's T20I Squad? Top BCCI Official Gives Major Hint

However, the ‘Orange Army’s’ bowling attack especially their four-prong fast bowling unit has been exceptional as one saw when they demolished RCB for 68 in its previous encounter. The disconcerting bounce and movement created by Marco Jansen (6 wickets from 5 games) is ably complemented by Umran’s (10 wickets from 7 games) fiery pace, T Natarajan’s (15 from 7 games) deceptions off the track and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9 from 7 games) balancing it all with his experience. Also Read - Mahela Jayawardene's Bold Suggestion To ICC Following Pant's Controversial No-Ball Saga In IPL 2022 | DC vs RR

So much so that a lightweight spin department manned by left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith in absence of an injured Washington Sundar, till now hasn’t been a cause of worry for Kane Williamson and his band of men.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of GT vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The GT vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 27 April Wednesday.

Where is the GT vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The GT vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the GT vs SRH Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between GT vs SRH will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

GT vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.