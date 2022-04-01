Mumbai: Harbhajan Singh, who has played for many franchises in IPL including CSK, revealed what makes the Chennai-based franchise different from the rest. The senior off-spinner, who was roped in by CSK in 2018, said that CSK is one of the only teams that takes care of the expenses of all the family members traveling with the players and the team.Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Wankhede Stadium Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Apr 1 Fri

"I observed a new culture when I joined CSK. Over there, the franchise takes care of the tickets, travel, stay, food and everything for the player's family. Not just for one person, but even if 10 people from your family want to come, the franchise is ready to bear the expenses in that case too. The other teams don't do that. In other teams, even if you have your partner with you, then you would have to pay for her," he said on Sportskeeda.