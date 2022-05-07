Mumbai: Jos Buttler has not foot a foot wrong in the ongoing season of the IPL. While the Rajasthan Royals opener looks set to bag the Orange Cap for the season for most runs, ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons the English-born cricketer could edge Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs in a single season of the IPL. The ex-RCB amassed a staggering 973 runs in the 2016 season and plaudits felt such a record was almost impossible to break.Also Read - IPL 2022: Left Is Right For Many Bowling Formations | Jaideep Ghosh Column

But with Buttler on 588 runs from 10 games at an average of 65.33 with three centuries and as many fifties to his name, Harbhajan reckons the impossible can be achieved.

"He (Buttler) definitely has the capability (to break Kohli's record). With the way he is batting and the kind of form he has shown, it is very difficult to stop him. However, the pitches will slow down and it will be interesting to see how he tackles spin. But if the wickets remain good, Buttler can break the record. If RR play all 17 games and go to the final, I think he will go ahead of Kohli," Harbhajan said on SK Match Ki Baat.

Kohli after 10 games in 2016 had amassed 568 runs which shows that Buttler is well on course. Meanwhile, the Royals look good to make the play-off. They have won six out of 10 games and are in the third spot currently. Gujarat Titans are the table-toppers at the moment. They have won eight out of 11 games.