Mumbai: Glenn Maxwell walked into bat in the 15th over with the game still in the balance against Gujarat Titans. At that point, Bangalore needed 54 off 33 balls. Kohli was well set, but Bangalore needed big overs and that is exactly what Maxwell provided with his 15-ball 40* at Wankhede stadium on Thursday.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

Maxwell’s breezy knock was laced with five fours and two sixes. Following the game, Titans captain Hardik Pandya admitted that Maxwell’s knock made them feel they were 10 runs short of where they would have ideally have wanted to be. Also Read - IPL 2022: How Does MS Dhoni Finishes Matches Even At Age of 40? CSK Teammate Dwaine Pretorius Answers

“We had just a par score. The ball was stopping here and there and we were happy with 168. We wanted to give Lockie the opportunity, but the wicket was holding a bit. So we wanted to go for bowlers who bowled slower ones and took pace off the ball. We pulled things back in the middle but the way Maxwell played in the end made us feel we were 10 runs short,” Hardik said about Maxwell at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Matthew Wade's Dismissal Is Unfortunate But 3rd Umpire Hands Are Tied, Says Aakash Chopra After DRS Controversy

Virat Kohli was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant 73 off 54 balls.

By virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 62 not out; Josh Hazzlewood 2/39). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 170 for 2 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 73; Glenn Maxwell 40 not out; Rashid Khan 2/32).