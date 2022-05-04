Mumbai: Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat in IPL 2022, but on Tuesday – things did not go as per script – as the Hardik Pandya-led side lost the game by eight wickets against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil stadium. Despite the loss, Hardik defended his decision of batting first. Calling it as a part of the learning curve, he reckoned Gujarat needed to come out of their comfort zone.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Set to Join Virat Kohli to THIS Big Feat During RCB vs CSK

"I backed ourselves with the bat, batting first wasn't a wrong call, we needed to come out of our comfort zone (which was chasing targets). We have chased well in this tournament, if required (later on in the tournament), we had to know how to set targets. This is part of a learning curve, but this is all about learning to come out of our own comfort zone," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

Claiming that losing and winning is part of a game, Hardik said that they would learn from their mistakes and come back stronger.

“We were always talking about getting better even when we were winning, we would talk about things that didn’t go our way (today) and would look to come back better in the coming games. We have another game in a couple of days, we need to regroup, winning and losing is a part of sport,” he added.

“We weren’t even close to a par score. 170 would have been ideal, but we kept losing wickets regularly and never came anywhere near it,” he further said.