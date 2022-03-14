New Delhi: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action for quite some time because of injuries will be back in the field, leading the new franchise Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair and Pandya, who was part of the Mumbai Indians team in the earlier seasons was roped in by the Titans, who would be looking to make a mark as the season kicks off on the 26th of March with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on former champions Kolkata Knight Riders.Also Read - Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada; Top Overseas Players Who Could Miss First Week of IPL

Pandya, who went out of reckoning from the national team due to his shoulder injury that forced him to quit bowling for a while is expected to be fully fit ahead of the IPL 2022 season. While responding to a query asked by a reporter on whether he is fit enough to bowl, Pandya gave a quirky response that indicated that he is keeping his cards close to the chest and doesn’t wish to reveal all the details right away. Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Awaiting Fitness Clearances; Problems For MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

“Sir surprise hain woh. Surprise ko surprise rehne do”, he said with a smile on his face in a media interaction. Also Read - Faf du Plessis Hails Ex-RCB Captain Virat Kohli; Identifies Similarity With CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

The 28-year-old all-rounder will be an integral part of the team and with the chances of him rolling his arm over will only will allow Gujarat Titans to field either an extra batter or an extra bowler that will help them to get an edge over any other franchise. An all-rounder can give the team the flexibility in terms of the team combination — depending on the conditions on offer.