Mumbai: Looks like the atmosphere in the Gujarat Titans camp is upbeat and a major reason for that is the fact that they are doing well in IPL 2022. Hardik Pandya has been leading from the front and the team was having a good time ahead of yesterdays IPL game versus Rajasthan. Hardik was seen trying to copy Rashid Khan's bowling action. Rashid tries to stop Hardik, but he does not and everyone around them enjoy the camaraderie.

To be honest, Hardik does a good job at imitating the ace spinner. Here is the video where you can see Hardik doing a Rashid and then the appeal comes.

Meanwhile, Hardik led Titans to the top of the table with a 37-run win over the Royals. The GT captain was the star of the show as he smashed an unbeaten 87* off 52 balls. His innings was laced with four sixes and eight fours.

“Always good to win. It is just cramps. Not used to batting for so long. Gives me time though to calculate. Today I got the rhythm and planned my knock. It allows the others to play freely. I have done the other role where I have scored 12 balls 30. Captaincy is always fun. Be the flagbearer of the team. The team is gelling well. I wanted all of us to be happy for each other’s happiness. That is working well for the team,” Hardik said while receiving the man of the match award at the post-match presentation.