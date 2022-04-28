Mumbai: Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia star in yet another nail biting thriller for Gujarat Titans as the team edged out SunRisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets. Both Rashid and Tewatia evaded Umran Malik’s bowling to take their side home in the last over. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said there is a lot of self-belief in his players and they always talk about winning the “right situations”, which was evident in their victory.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs SRH, Match 40: Gujarat Titans (GT) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Asked at the presentation ceremony about Rahul and Rashid's onslaught, Pandya said, "We are quite practical as well and talk about winning the right situations. We always back them because they have a lot of self belief.

"We have intentionally tried to make sure that the dugout or in the dressing room to keep the atmosphere calm because it helps the players play their best game. A lot of credit goes to the support staff."

In a lighter vein, the GT skipper said that he keeps telling his players that “God is helping” them out.

“I keep joking in the dressing room that God is telling us ‘You guys are good, I’ll help you’. It’s happening so often that I fear we may run out of luck in the knockout games.” Pandya thanked the team’s support staff for the performance in its maiden season in IPL.

“A lot of credit goes to support staff, the kind of environment we have kept. A lot of people get a lot of freedom. It’s very chilled out. There’s not much pressure given to the players. A lot of pressure is taken on by the leadership group.

“Everyone is stepping up and doing justice to what they represent.”

Asked about his bowling fitness, he said, “It’s just a conscious decision to manage my bowling, plan is to bowl whenever the team needs me. It’s a long tournament and I don’t want to get too excited early. “Same with Rahul (Tewatia) as well. He’s ready whenever the ball is given to him.”

