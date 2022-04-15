Mumbai: The Indian Premier League can be ruthless at times and it is also beautiful. Fans got a glimpse of the good side of IPL on Thursday when ex-Mumbai Indians teammates, now in different franchises – up against each other. It happened when Rajasthan Royals took on Gujarat Titans.Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Bullet Throw During RR vs GT Breaks Stump; Sends Sanju Samson Packing - WATCH VIDEO

After the Titans beat the Royals by 37 runs, Hardik Pandya – who is the captain of Gujarat – hug his old MI teammate Lasith Malinga – who is now part of the coaching staff of RR. Also Read - Hardik Pandya as India's Future T20 Captain? Manoj Tiwary Makes BIG Statement After GT Skipper's Heroics vs RR

Surely, the image is a treat for Mumbai Indians’ fans. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Hilariously Copies Rashid Khan's Bowling Action Ahead of RR vs GT; Watch VIRAL Video

Here is the picture that is receiving love on social space and going viral:

This is beautiful picture – Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga after the match. pic.twitter.com/pAIH2mcCam — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 14, 2022

This is beautiful picture – Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga after the match. #RRvGT #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/LYwfeLTzQE — ADNAN KHAN (@ADNANKH85410496) April 14, 2022

This is beautiful picture – Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga after the match. pic.twitter.com/pAIH2mcCam — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 14, 2022

Hardik was the star of the show with the bat as he smashed a brilliant 87* off 52 balls. His knock was laced with four sixes and eight fours. He also affected the run out of RR captain Sanju Samson and picked up a wicket as well. For his all-round show, he was named the man of the match.

“Captaincy is always fun. Be the flagbearer of the team. The team is gelling well. I wanted all of us to be happy for each other’s happiness. That is working well for the team,” he said at the post-match presentation.