Mumbai: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya seemed to be fuming at David Miller after he was runout in the final over of the game on Friday against Punjab Kings. Miller missed the ball from Odean Smith and took off for a run, Hardik thought about it – but then obliged. An underarm chuck from Jonny Bairstow from behind the stumps disturbed the timber and Hardik found himself short of his crease.Also Read - IPL 2022: How Mayank Agarwal Defended Odean Smith For Last Over After GT Beat PBKS
At that point of time, it seemed Hardik on strike was the best bet for Gujarat and realising that – GT Captain was gutted. Here is how he reacted after his dismissal: Also Read - IPL 2022: Shubman Gill Reveals Success Mantra After GT Beat PBKS, Says 'Important to Find Gaps'
Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Makes Big Statement After GT Beat PBKS; Reckons Game Belonged to Punjab Kings
Confused whose fault was it, fans came up with mixed reactions.