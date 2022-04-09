Mumbai: It was a better script than a Bollywood movie. With 12 needed off two balls in a competitive league like the IPL, it is near-impossible to do it but Rahul Tewatia did it and how. Tewatia’s two sixes off the last two balls helped Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday. Such was the game that Titans captain Hardik Pandya admitted that it was Kings’ game and it feels sympathetic for them.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After PBKS vs GT, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler Retains Orange Cap, Umesh Yadav Retains Purple Cap

"It was Kings' game, I have sympathy for them," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

Hardik also assured fans that he hopes to improve with every game and also claimed that he is working hard. "I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I'm not used to bowling four overs. But I'm getting better," Hardik said further.

Earlier, chasing 190 for a win, Gill (96 off 59 balls) missed out on his maiden IPL ton as he was out in the 19th over after hitting 11 fours and a six, followed by his captain Hardik Pandya (27) in the final over as the Titans needed 12 runs from the last two balls.

Put in to bat first, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, this IPL’s costliest foreign player, made full use of a lucky reprieve to smash a second consecutive half century and help Punjab Kings post 189 for 9. Livingstone, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore, smashed 64 off just 27 balls to score the bulk of the runs for Punjab Kings.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 189/9 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 35, Liam Livingstone 64, Rahul Chahar 22 not out; Rashid Khan 3/22, Darshan Nalkande 2/37) lost to Gujarat Titans 190/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 96, Sai Sudarshan 35, Rahul Tewatia 13 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2/35).