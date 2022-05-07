Mumbai: In a game that went down to the wire, Gujarat Titans could not get over the line as they lost by five runs against Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Brabourne stadium. While this will not affect their standing in the points table, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag was disappointed with the Hardik Pandya-led side. Claiming that they dug their own grave, Sehwag blamed the runouts of Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia as the turning point of the match.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Wants Umran Malik to Partner Jasprit Bumrah When India Play in Australia

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz: "I was thinking that had GT openers flopped, it would have been better. Usually, when they flop, they end up winning. Now today they had such a great start, the chase should have been wrapped up with 2 overs to spare. Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia dug their own grave today. They threw away a match that should have been won."

Not just Sehwag, Hardik also accepted that back-to-back wickets in the final over hurt Gujarat.

“We’ll take 9 runs in the last over on any given day, but the two run-outs didn’t help us. In T20 cricket you can’t keep losing back-to-back wickets, it pushes you back. It’s one of the games where we ended on the losing side. We kind of played 19.2 or 19.3 overs of good cricket, but losing wickets didn’t help us like I said before,” he said at the post-match presentation.

The loss may not hurt Gujarat as they continue to lead the points table with eight wins. They also look good to make the playoff.