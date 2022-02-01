New Delhi: The full list of players for the IPL Mega Auction 2022 is out as the franchises get ready for an intense bidding war on 12-13 Feb in Bengaluru. India international and ex Mumbai Indians player, currently a new recruit of the Ahmedabad franchise says that it will come as a surprise for everyone whether he’ll bowl or not in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.Also Read - IPL 2022: South Africa's Imran Tahir Becomes Oldest Player and Afghanistan U-19 Star, Noor Ahmad Becomes Youngest Player to Feature in Mega Auction

“It’s a surprise for everyone. My team knows where I stand”, Pandya told to Cricbuzz. Also Read - IPL Mega Auction 2022 Set to be Held on February 12 & 13 in Bengaluru | SEE FULL LIST Of Players Up For Auction