New Delhi: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is in tremendous form with the ball and bat in this year’s IPL. Under his captaincy, Gujarat is relishing the top spot at the points table as well. On Sunday, Gujarat will battle it out against struggling Chennai side which has won the just one match out of five. Before this blockbuster match, Pandya can be seen sharing a picture with former CSK captain MS Dhoni.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 28: Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma Depart Quickly, Punjab Kings in Spot of Bother

Hardik Pandya shared the picture and captioned it – “My Main Man” which was heartwarming to see for cricket fans around the world. See the viral tweet here: Also Read - IPL 2022: Too Much Pressure Came on David Warner After Top Order Went Cheaply Says Ricky Ponting

My main man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vmf6Qt7R4 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 17, 2022

Also Read - Desperately Want to Help India Win T20 World Cup, Says Dinesh Karthik

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to carry the spark, which saw them defeat the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after a string of four losses, when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

This will be the first game for CSK at this venue and it remains to be seen how the likes of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa are able to recreate the magic once again. CSK had amassed a mammoth 216/4, thanks to Dube’s unbeaten 95 (46 balls) and Uthappa’s 88 (50 balls) as the four-time IPL champions recorded their first win of the season, by 23 runs on April 12.

All-rounder Dube has scored the most runs for CSK so far this season with 207 runs from five games, while Dwayne Bravo has picked up the most wickets, bagging seven to his name. And if a similar partnership between Dube and Uthappa (they had a 165-run stand in the previous game) blossoms again, it could set CSK on the path of another victory.

Inputs from IANS