Gujarat snapped experienced players like Jason Roy (a steal at INR 2 crores), Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller and Matthew Wade among others after picking Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill from the draft.

Strength: Their bowling combination in Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami looks settled. At the top, they were lucky to get Jason Roy, one of the explosive openers alongside Shubman Gill at the top.

Weakness: Apart from Gill and Hardik Pandya, they don’t have an experienced Indian batter to boost the duo in the middle order. They need to see if Vijay Shankar or uncapped Abhinav Manohar can step up to that job or not

Opportunity: If Gujarat are able to find the right balance and click in unison, then they can pose a stiff challenge in the IPL. For that to happen, they need everything from the build-up to the last ball of every match going their way.

Threat: The fitness of Hardik Pandya, especially on the bowling front, can go either way for the team. If he’s fit to bowl, the balance of the eleven will be sorted. Otherwise, they will have to look around for another option to fill his quota of overs.