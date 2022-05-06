Mumbai: Such is IPL that in over seven months back Hardik Pandya was an important player in the Mumbai Indians unit and on Friday he would lock horns with them as the skipper of Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the clash, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar reckoned it would be a match-up to watch out for but will not be anything close to the contest between David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad.Also Read - IPL 2022: Amit Mishra's Cryptic Tweet For David Warner Is A Lesson For Life | SRH vs DC

Gavaskar said that Hardik owes a lot to Mumbai Indians, the franchise he has played all his IPL with.

Gavaskar reminded fans that Mumbai were the first team to give Hardik a break when he was not popular in Baroda.

“MI took the right decision by retaining the players they did. And they were also probably hoping they would buy him back, but that didn’t work out. But it surely won’t be like what we saw today with Warner against SRH. What happened last year (with Warner) wasn’t a pleasant one which we all saw. So, it will not be the same for Hardik vs Mumbai Indians,” he said on Star Sports.

“To win will mean they (GT) qualify. So that becomes important. Obviously he would want to do his best against the team. But he also owes so much to the Mumbai Indians,” he added.

Meanwhile, Warner came up with the goods against his former side as he hammered 92* off 58 balls against SRH. The Australian cricketer was dropped unceremoniously mid-season during IPL 2021. And later was made to sit out for the rest of the campaign.