New Delhi: IPL 2022 unnamed new franchise representing Ahmedabad, on Friday, announce their draft picks for this year's IPL. Hardik Pandya will captain the Ahmedabad franchise and K L Rahul the Lucknow team, the two new IPL teams confirmed on Friday while announcing their three draft picks ahead of the mega auction.

The CVC-owned Ahmedabad have picked Hardik and Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each while shelling out Rs 7 crore for batter Shubman Gill, their director of cricket Vikram Solanki announced on Star Sports.

Recently, Hardik Pandya posted a video from his official twitter where he thanked Ahmedabad franchise owners for choosing him as captain. In his video, he also welcomed Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill to the franchise. He claimed how integral these two players are going to be for them this year and in the future.

Kem cho Ahmedabad 👋😊 pic.twitter.com/ZsuaX6PADY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 22, 2022

On Friday, the Ahmedabad-based franchise announced Pandya as captain after signing him up for Rs 15 crore. Apart from him, the CVC Capitals-owned team have roped in Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan and uncapped India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 15 crore and four crore respectively. It means the Ahmedabad team will enter the mega IPL auctions with a purse of Rs 52 crore.

Former India and South Africa head coach Gary Kirsten, who will be serving as mentor-cum-batting coach at the Ahmedabad franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be motivated to show his leadership credentials.

