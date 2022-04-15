Mumbai: No doubt Hardik Pandya is powerful. Time and again fans have got to see his power with the bat in his hand and against Rajasthan Royals, he showcased his strength in a different way. Hardik’s bullet throw found Sanju Samson short of his ground at the DY Patil stadium on Thursday. Not only did the throw hit the wicket direct, but it also broke the stump.Also Read - Hardik Pandya-Lasith Malinga's Bromance After GT Beat RR is a Treat For All Mumbai Indians' Fans; PICS go VIRAL

The incident took place in the third ball of the eighth over in RR’s chase, Samson hit a ball from Lockie Ferguson towards mid-off and set off for a quick single. Soon, he realised the run was miscalculated and he was in a point of no return. Samson was run out for 11 and that was a big wicket at that stage. Also Read - Hardik Pandya as India's Future T20 Captain? Manoj Tiwary Makes BIG Statement After GT Skipper's Heroics vs RR

Here is the Hardik throw that broke the stump: Also Read - Hardik Pandya Hilariously Copies Rashid Khan's Bowling Action Ahead of RR vs GT; Watch VIRAL Video

Meanwhile, Hardik led Titans to the top of the table with a 37-run win over the Royals. The GT captain was the star of the show as he smashed an unbeaten 87* off 52 balls. His innings was laced with four sixes and eight fours.

“Always good to win. It is just cramps. Not used to batting for so long. Gives me time though to calculate. Today I got the rhythm and planned my knock. It allows the others to play freely. I have done the other role where I have scored 12 balls 30. Captaincy is always fun. Be the flagbearer of the team. The team is gelling well. I wanted all of us to be happy for each other’s happiness. That is working well for the team,” Hardik said while receiving the man of the match award at the post-match presentation.