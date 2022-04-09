Mumbai: Hardik Pandya is a seasoned cricketer, he has seen a lot of things in cricket but he too was stunned after what he witnessed on Friday night at the Brabourne stadium during Gujarat Titans versus Punjab Kings. Pandya, who had just got runout, was in the dugout when Rahul Tewatia did the impossible. With the Titans needing 12 to win off two balls, Tewatia hit Odean Smith for back to back sixes to take his side over the line.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Have Weakened Bowling Department, Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Reckons

After Tewatia hit the second six which sealed the win for the Titans, Pandya was shell-shocked – he did not know what had happened. He just could not believe his eyes. His priceless reaction has gone viral.

Here is the video: