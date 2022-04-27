Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to another heavy defeat on the hands of Rajasthan Royals as the 2008 IPL winners claimed victory by 29 runs while defending an average total.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RCB vs RR, Match 39: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Man of the Match, Riyan Parag played a crucial knock of 56 off 31 deliveries to take his side to a fighting total of 144. Bangalore in reply were all-out for 115 runs. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, RCB vs RR, Match 39: Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 29 Runs

Harshal patel didn’t shake hands with riyan parag pic.twitter.com/aI1bcrrzKr — Nishant (@Hey_Nishaant) April 26, 2022

After the end of the match when the teams were doing the friendly hand-shake, a video is doing the rounds where Harshal Patel is seen refusing to shake hands with young Parag. It kept the fans wondering what really happened between the two that made the Purple cap winner of last season not to shake hands with the 20-year old.

Riyan Parag v/s Harshal Patel fight full gaali galoch pic.twitter.com/5StAYO805p — Piña Colada (@shekhariyat) April 26, 2022

The fans got an answer to that incident as another video is doing the rounds, where the actual problem started. At the end of the first innings, Parag was walking back to the pavilion but suddenly he stopped and said something to Harshal. As soon as he uttered, we see the RCB pacer come charging at him and got involved in a heated altercation. This explains everything. But the actual reason is unknown.

Kuldeep Sen picked up 4 wickets for Rajasthan, while his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 3 scalps to his name. Rajasthan reclaim top spot in the standings and are currently now at 12 points from 8 matches. RR face Mumbai Indians this coming Saturday.