Mumbai: Despite being retained, Kieron Pollard’s form has been of concern for Mumbai Indians. And with the most successful side in the history of the league facing an early exit from the playoffs race, most plaudits believe it is over for him in MI colours. Pollard did not make the playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings despite having a good record against the MS Dhoni-led side.Also Read - Mumbai, Chennai Not Reaching Playoffs is an End of an Era: Michael Vaughan

“The way he has performed this year and even last year if you see he had that one big knock. Apart from that, he has not done anything great for Mumbai Indians. So, if they are thinking of the future, then you can says this is the last time we have seen Pollard in MI colours,” Piyush Chawla said on ESPNCricinfo after Mumbai beat Chennai at the Wankhede. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Health Update: Shane Watson Hints DC Batter's IPL 2022 Campaign Might be Over

“I do not know about that. But this has happened phasewise. I do not know what happens as MI seem to have a kind of respect for Pollard,” ex-India opener Sanjay Manjrekar said. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Shane Bond After Mumbai Beat Chennai is Unmissable; Check VIRAL Pics

Meanwhile, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running though the MS Dhoni-led side’s top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16). Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).

Mumbai still have two more games to be played this season against Hyderabad and Delhi.