New Delhi: Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden said that defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can win IPL 2022. CSK has won the IPL four times. However, in the first match of IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated CSK by six wickets. In the match both the batting and the bowling of CSK had failed to click the way, they would have liked.Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Says Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo of Cricket

But the Ravindra Jadeja-led side will be hoping to pick up their first points at the Brabourne Stadium when they meet with Lucknow Super Giant on Thursday. Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB All-Rounder Hasaranga Celebrates Like Neymar Jr., Calls Him His Favourite Footballer

“CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side. Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there’s a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they’ll come back stronger in the next game,” Aussie batting legend Hayden said during an episode of Cricket Live on Star Sports. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri Advises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Man Virat Kohli to Play Important Sweep Shot

“They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to it pull off and that makes them a dangerous side,” he added.

(With agency inputs)