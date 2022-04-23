New Delhi: It was a moment of embarrassment for Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant as the 24-year old was on the verge of calling back his players in the middle of an ongoing match. The incident is of the 19th over, when RR’s bowler Obed McCoy bowled a waist length high full-toss to Rovman Powell. Delhi Capitals dugout including the support staff wanted the delivery to be checked through the 3rd umpire. However, the umpires at the ground Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan declared it as a legal delivery which left the Delhi dugout fuming.Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 36: Kane Williamson Co Look to Extend Winning Streak

As per the laws had the batter been dismissed on that delivery, the umpires could've referred it to third umpire. Umpires can refer to the third umpire only for front-foot no-balls.

IPL Player Review Laws

3.1 Circumstances in which a Player Review may be requested.

3.1.1 A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of ‘Timed Out’ (Player Review).

3.1.2 No other decisions made by the umpires are eligible for a Player Review with the exception of Fair Catch/Bump Ball (even after the third umpire has been consulted and the decision communicated).

3.1.3 Only the batter involved in a dismissal may request a Player Review of an Out decision and only the captain (or acting captain) of the fielding team may request a Player Review of a Not out decision.

3.1.4 A decision concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed that could have been the subject of a Umpire Review under paragraph 2 is eligible for a Player Review as soon as it is clear that the on-field umpire has chosen not to initiate the Umpire Review.