Mumbai: Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed helped RCB over the line against RR on Tuesday in a game that went down to the wire at the Wankhede stadium. RCB, who are yet to win the IPL title, were over the moon with the nerve-wreaking win. Following the win, RCB players sang a special song in the dressing room to celebrate the win.

Here is a little excerpt of the song:

The pants are red, the short is blue,

The golden lion shining through.

We are RCB, we are playing bold,

Go to the final on our own.

A finer kit you will never see,

A finer team there will never be.

Those other teams don not bother me,

From RCB I am proud to be,

A finer kit you will never see.

Here is the video: